Tajikistan's oil production rises 9.3% in H1 2026 — Energy Ministry

DUSHANBE, July 9. /TASS/. Oil production in Tajikistan increased by 9.3% in the first half of 2026 to just over 10,000 metric tons, according to a report by the country's Ministry of Energy and Water Resources.

The report says Tajikistan produced 10,013 metric tons of oil in the first six months of 2026, up 855.4 metric tons, or 9.3%, from the same period last year. Oil refining totaled 6,894 metric tons, an increase of 443.3 metric tons year-on-year. Oil inventories at refineries stood at 731.4 metric tons, the ministry said.

Imports of petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) totaled 922,800 metric tons in the first half of 2026, up 114,200 metric tons, or 11%, from a year earlier.

The report also notes an increase in natural gas production, which reached 355,000 cubic meters during the reporting period, 1.7 times higher than in the first half of last year. According to the ministry, Tajikistan imported 126.377 mln cubic meters of natural gas in the first six months of this year, 7.3 mln cubic meters more than a year earlier.

The ministry said cooperation with China's CNPC continues on oil and gas exploration, geological surveys, production, and the discovery of new deposits in the country. The company is currently processing and interpreting the results of fieldwork.

Earlier, Tajikistan's Main Geology Directorate said geologists are continuing to search for oil and gas deposits across the country. In particular, CNPC is developing an oil field in part of the Tajik Depression and is currently processing seismic data before determining drilling locations.

Tajikistan has around 28 oil fields with proven reserves exceeding 2 mln metric tons and 12 oil refineries. According to the Energy Ministry, the country produced just over 18,500 metric tons of oil in 2025, which was insufficient to meet refinery demand, making imports of petroleum products and natural gas necessary. More than 80% of petroleum product imports came from Russia last year, with 5% supplied by Uzbekistan and the remainder by Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Belarus, and Kyrgyzstan.