Eight Turkish citizens killed in bus crash in Antalya — governor

ANKARA, February 1. /TASS/. Eight Turkish citizens were killed and 26 injured in a passenger bus accident in Antalya, governor of the Antalya province Hulusi Sahin told journalists.

"At around 10:20 this morning (the same as Moscow time) in the Dosemealti district of Antalya, a bus failed to make a turn and overturned into a ditch, as a result of which, unfortunately, eight of our people were killed. Another 26 people were injured," the governor said. He noted that "some of the injured are in serious condition."

Sahin added that the bus "departed on Sunday evening from the province of Tekirdag to Antalya." "There were 34 people on board. Preliminary assessments suggest that the accident occurred due to a wet roadway and the driver entering the turn at a higher-than-required speed. An investigation has been launched," he said.