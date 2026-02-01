{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Eight Turkish citizens killed in bus crash in Antalya — governor

There were 34 people on board, Hulusi Sahin said

ANKARA, February 1. /TASS/. Eight Turkish citizens were killed and 26 injured in a passenger bus accident in Antalya, governor of the Antalya province Hulusi Sahin told journalists.

"At around 10:20 this morning (the same as Moscow time) in the Dosemealti district of Antalya, a bus failed to make a turn and overturned into a ditch, as a result of which, unfortunately, eight of our people were killed. Another 26 people were injured," the governor said. He noted that "some of the injured are in serious condition."

Sahin added that the bus "departed on Sunday evening from the province of Tekirdag to Antalya." "There were 34 people on board. Preliminary assessments suggest that the accident occurred due to a wet roadway and the driver entering the turn at a higher-than-required speed. An investigation has been launched," he said.

Tags
Turkey
Shift bus carrying gold miners overturns into river, ten hospitalized
Five people suffered moderate injuries
Read more
Trump says Caracas' share from Venezuelan oil sales yet to be discussed
The leadership of Venezuela is "doing a really good job", claims US Predisent
Read more
NATO advises Northern Europe to start developing offensive information operations
NATO also advised the Nordic and Baltic states to assign responsibilities in this area and regularly conduct joint exercises
Read more
Iran prepared for any scenario, will give decisive response in event of attack — Araghchi
Speaking about the security situation in the region, Araghchi emphasized that Iran has all the capabilities to defend itself
Read more
Rescue operation on ski lift in Moscow Region completed
According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, 50 people have been evacuated
Read more
Peace deal to be just first step in resolving Ukraine crisis — US envoy to NATO
Agreement on the Ukrainian conflict is a complex issue, says Matthew Whitaker
Read more
Global situation continues to deteriorate — Shoigu
This dictates the need for regular synchronization on pressing issues of international security
Read more
Trump announces start of talks on Greenland, hopes for 'good deal'
According to the United States' President, Europe wants the US to conclude an agreement
Read more
Finnish politician Mema says only Orban can lead EU dialogue with Russia
Armando Mema noted that even Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is not suited for the role of a peacemaker, despite having shifted her position on the Ukrainian issue after Donald Trump’s election as US president
Read more
Trump argues India will buy oil from Venezuela, not Iran
US President claims that the concept for the deal is prepared
Read more
Russian troops liberate two communities in Ukraine operation over past day — top brass
Kiev loses 1,205 troops along engagement line in past day
Read more
Guterres’ 'bizarre statement' and costly Russophobia: MFA spokeswoman’s statements
Maria Zakharova also said that Moldova’s Russophobia is pushing the country "to nowhere" and costs it too high
Read more
US cannot keep oil prices below $50 per barrel, Jeffrey Sachs tells TASS
Earlier, Trump said that the United States would like to see a further decline in the international oil prices to $53 per barrel
Read more
Trump says attracted $18 trillion in investment per year against $1 trillion under Biden
Earlier, Trump said that by the end of 2025 investments in the US economy could exceed $20 trillion thanks to imports duties
Read more
Trump is ‘genuinely trying’ to go down in history as peacemaker — Medvedev
The chaos often used to describe the actions of US President Donald Trump in fact conceals a carefully thought-out policy
Read more
Shift bus carrying gold miners overturns into river, ten hospitalized
Five people suffered moderate injuries
Read more
Military victory in special military operation visible on several fronts — Medvedev
The goal of Russia’s victory in the special military operation includes preventing new conflicts, Medvedev said
Read more
European leaders have developed plan to counter Trump — NYT
Moreover, it implies the plan to work to reduce Europe's military and economic dependence on Washington, which has become an unreliable ally
Read more
Quake with 5.8 magnitude strikes off coast of Kingdom of Tonga
According to the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center, the epicenter was located 112 km from the nation's capital, Nuku'alofa
Read more
Meeting on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi on February 1 has not yet been cancelled — source
Vladimir Zelensky said earlier that talks between Russian and Ukrainian representatives in the capital of the UAE could allegedly be postponed due to rising tensions between the US and Iran
Read more
Class X flares possible on Sun in next 24 hours, scientists say
If the active region continues to grow, they will occur, IKI RAS and the Institute of Solar-Terrestrial Physics of the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences reported
Read more
US-appointed charge d'affaires for Venezuela arrives in Caracas
Laura Dogu and her Venezualan colleagues are going to address existing differences between the two countries
Read more
Russian forces liberate Zelenoye in Kharkov Region, Sukhetskoye in DPR
At the same time, total losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the special military operation zone over the past day amounted to about 1,085 servicemen
Read more
Drone operators destroy dozen units of Ukrainian equipment, artillery near Krasnoarmeysk
Russian operators also detected and destroyed a Ukrainian army heavy copter in the sky and a control point for enemy drones
Read more
Russian forces strike transport infrastructure used by Ukrainian troops
Total losses of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the special military operation zone over the past day amounted to about 1,085 servicemen
Read more
Russian army liberates 24 settlements in January
Most of these were liberated in the Zaporozhye Region
Read more
TASS Photo Chronicle celebrates its 100th anniversary
It is the oldest photographic service in Russia and the CIS countries
Read more
Russia sought common approaches to history with Poland, but Russophobia prevailed — Peskov
Read more
Brooch from Audrey Hepburn's collection sells for more than €355,000 at Paris auction
The estimated price of the piece was €40,000-60,000
Read more
Shoigu expected to discuss key Russia-China ties with Wang Yi
The Russian Security Council Secretary added that he always visits the Chinese capital with great pleasure
Read more
Trump says Mexico stopped oil supplies to Cuba after he talked to its leader
US President claims that the leader of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, "was very good"
Read more
Air defenses shot down 21 Ukrainian UAVs over Russian regions at night
Most of the UAVs were shot over the Belgorod Region
Read more
FACTBOX: Trump declares state of emergency in US over alleged threat from Cuba
Under US law, this grants the president authority to impose duties on goods from countries supplying oil to Cuba
Read more
EU is party to Ukraine conflict, cannot monitor ceasefire — senior Russian diplomat
Alexander Grushko also mentioned the disastrous experience the European Union has accumulated in recent years and its subversive role
Read more
Russian sailors from seized Marinera tanker return home
Оne of the crew members, Maksim Karpenko expressed gratitude to the Russian Foreign Ministry and to the head of the Republic of Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, for their assistance in securing their release
Read more
Rodriguez to grant amnesty to political prisoners
"I want to announce a decision to promote a general amnesty law that will cover the entire period of political violence from 1999 to the present," Rodriguez said
Read more
Qatar, Iran discuss ways to de-escalate tensions in region — MFA
Countries' representatives reviewed ongoing efforts to reduce tensions
Read more
Trump asks Putin to refrain from striking Kiev until February 1 — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov did not clarify whether Russia had responded to Trump’s proposal to halt the strikes
Read more
Ukraine, Europe should support Trump’s peace plan — Russian special envoy
Kirill Dmitriev commented on Vladimir Zelensky’s statement that Ukraine did not receive a batch of air defense missiles because Europe did not pay for them
Read more
Press review: Russia ready to aid Syria as Trump tariffs fall short on US national debt
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, January 29th
Read more
Electricity disruptions in Ukraine affect power supply in Moldova — republic’s ministry
The Chisinau mayor instructed the relevant agencies to provide explanations for the situation that had emerged and urged citizens "to stay calm"
Read more
Shooting in Louisiana injures six people — WBRZ 2 TV
One child and one adult are in critical condition
Read more
Witkoff says talks with Dmitriev on Ukraine were productive
In addition to Witkoff, the American delegation included entrepreneur and US President's son-in-law Jared Kushner, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and White House Senior Advisor Josh Gruenbaum
Read more
IN BRIEF: What we know about current escalation around Iran
Donald Trump is looking at different military options against Iran, ground operations among them, but prefers to find a diplomatic solution to the situation
Read more
Tokyo University to begin human trials of Nipah virus vaccine in April — newspaper
The vaccine is based on the measles virus
Read more
Action legend Seagal lists mansion outside Moscow for sale
According to the statement, the residence includes a two-story mansion, a two-car garage, a guest house, a bathhouse, and a barbeque gazebo, all situated on a forested plot of 1,500 square meters
Read more
China, Russia should maintain close contacts on security issues — Wang Yi
Wang Yi recalled that Beijing and Moscow are advancing a comprehensive strategic partnership for a new era
Read more
Russian envoy discusses Kiev’s hunt for medics, intensified attacks and manipulation at UN
Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador at Large on Kiev’s War Crimes Rodion Miroshnik said that at least 293 children suffered from Ukrainian attacks in 2025
Read more
Trump says US counting on negotiations with Iran, hopes something will come of it
Trump agreed with the view that Iran is willing to negotiate, but it is unclear what its goals are
Read more
Saudi defense minister believes US refusal to strike to strengthen Iran — Axios
According to the sources, the Saudi minister outlined this position at a closed briefing in Washington with the participation of the heads of local think tanks
Read more
Air defenses down 41 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions in three hours
On-duty air defenses destroyed 41 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Moscow time
Read more
US permanent envoy to NATO optimistic about prospects for peaceful settlement in Ukraine
It's going to take both sides to agree to it, says Matthew Whitaker
Read more
China, Russia should build a fair global governance system — Wang Yi
Beijing and Moscow should promote the development of "genuine multilateralism, preserve the international system with the UN at its core, and uphold fair and orderly multipolarity
Read more
Frontline situation speaks for itself — Kremlin
Russian forces are going on a successful offensive in Donbass as they clear one locality after another of Ukrainian formations over there
Read more
Russia ‘has not found’ any submarines Trump said he would deploy — Medvedev
The US leader is introducing new methods of governance and is effectively the first US president to govern through social media
Read more
Shoigu arrives in China on official visit
The sides will discuss the changed situation in the field of international and regional security, the Security Council’s press service said
Read more
Trump says US not disclosing plans regarding Iran to its Gulf allies
Tehran responded to Trump's remarks by threatening the entire military infrastructure of the United States and its allies in the Middle East in the event of any aggression against Iran
Read more
Russia resolutely condemns US illegitimate bans against Cuba — diplomat
This is yet another and quite radical recurrence, the strategy of maximum pressure on the Island of Freedom repeatedly used by Washington
Read more
Moscow-born billionaire makes it onto list of UK's top taxpayers
Alexander Gerko is ranked second on the list for the 2025 financial year
Read more
Russia to take into account Japan’s source toward supporting Kiev, anti-Russian sanctions
According to Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, amid the current developments in Japan, where "a parliamentary election campaign has recently started, speculations on the above-mentioned topic are seen as pure populism"
Read more
Europe drives wedges between Russia and the US — Lavrov
They view US President Donald Trump's policies as biased in favor of Russia at the expense of European interests
Read more
Swiss Foreign Minister announces planned visit to Moscow, Kiev
Under his leadership, Switzerland has clearly defined the OSCE's priorities for the current year, he noted
Read more
Fifty people stuck on ski lift at ski park in Moscow Region
Rescuers are evacuating people using a three-part ladder
Read more
Europe drives itself to decline with ban on Russian gas, Sachs believes
Sachs said that Europe should resume diplomacy with Russia, return to the principles of comprehensive security and restore economic ties
Read more
Trump considering raids, special forces ops inside Iran — media
Among the riskiest scenarios under consideration is the covert deployment of US special forces to destroy or disable Iranian nuclear sites that were not hit during the US strikes in June 2025
Read more
West battlegroup develops heavy carrier drone for Koshchei anti-tank mine
The source said that various types of ammunition, such as the TM-62 anti-tank mine, food, water and relay equipment can serve as a payload for the Koshchei drone
Read more
Russian taekwondo athletes allowed to compete in tournaments with country's flag, anthem
Meanwhile events under the auspices of the organization still cannot be held on Russian territory
Read more
Federal forces to stop helping Democratic cities suppress protests, says Trump
US President had announced that federals will cease to assist local autorities in Democrat cities
Read more
Press review: Russia, UAE hold Kremlin talks and NATO plans defense bank by 2027
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, January 30th
Read more
Expert says Europe will need several years to become militarily independent from US
Europe must be able to defend itself independently, she noted
Read more
EU loses autonomy on all key issues, senior Russian official says
Maxim Oreshkin said that the European Union de facto entered the orbit of the United States of America
Read more
Balkan states should join EU prior to Ukraine — Italian foreign minister
Italy has certain obligations to the Balkans, said Antonio Tajani
Read more
Guterres’ position on Donbass due to pressure of Western states — expert
"I think that this statement by the secretary general pours water into the mill of the policy of neocolonialism," Scientific director of the Russian Military Historical Society Mikhail Myagkov said
Read more
Protesters tear down EU flag during rally calling for France's exit from European Union
Over 1,000 people participated in the demonstration
Read more
Russian Special Envoy Dmitriev arrives in Miami
The news agency Reuters reported earlier, citing sources, that he was expected to arrive in Miami on January 31 for a meeting with officials of the US administration
Read more
Middle East war not in interests of Iran or US, says Iranian leader
One more war would only destabilize the region, claims Masoud Pezeshkian
Read more
US hopes Iran agrees to work out deal acceptable to Washington — Trump
US President said that aboard Air Force One
Read more
IDF announces retaliatory strikes on Hamas weapons storage facility in Gaza
The attack was carried out after eight terrorists were identified exiting the underground terror infrastructure in eastern Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on January 30, according to the report
Read more
Senate approves government financing until end of fiscal year
The bills were approved with 71 votes for and 29 against
Read more
Russian Special Envoy Dmitriev heads to Miami for talks with American delegation
Dmitriev left as part of a motorcade of several cars at 8 a.m. local time
Read more
Dmitriev calls meeting with US representatives constructive
Earlier, US President's special envoy Steve Witkoff said that negotiations on resolving the crisis in Ukraine with Dmitriev were productive
Read more
Kiev's aversion to compromise, desire to fight for nuclear plant mean disaster — deputy
"Must be prevented by any means to prevent a new Chernobyl on our land," first deputy chairman of the State Duma committee on CIS affairs, Eurasian integration, and relations with compatriots Viktor Vodolatsky noted
Read more
Russian scientist copes with mathematical problem unsolved for 190 years
This breakthrough radically changes the understanding of one of the oldest areas of mathematics, crucial to fundamental physics and economics
Read more
OPEC+ quota in February falls by nearly 300,000 bpd
Under the latest schedule, Iraq, the UAE, Kazakhstan, and Oman are required to compensate for oil overproduction from December 2025 through June 2026 inclusive
Read more
Russian air defenses down 94 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones in past day
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, since the start of the special military operation, a total of the following have been destroyed: 670 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 111,775 unmanned aerial vehicles
Read more
UN has no moral right to participate in Ukraine talks — envoy
Russian Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya added that Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is "clearly playing on one side"
Read more
NASA plans new commercial mission to ISS for January 2027
The crew is expected to include four people, they will spend around 14 days aboard the International Space Station
Read more
EU to replace Russian oil price cap by complete ban of marine transportation — Bloomberg
The news agency said the proposal was backed by EU countries, which adopt sanction packages under the principle of unanimity
Read more
Russian troops expand buffer zone in Sumy Region by 10 km — military expert
Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on January 29 that its Battlegroup North had liberated the settlement of Belaya Beryoza in the Sumy Region through active operations
Read more
F-16 fighter jets to be based in Ukraine — White House
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan refused to say how many fighter jets will be transferred to Kiev in total, and exactly when they could start combat missions
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky torpedoes peace prospects, evades responsibility, says Russian senator
A peaceful settlement cannot be achieved without Kiev’s recognition of the real frontline situation and its readiness for dialogue
Read more
Zelensky asked for meeting with Putin, not the other way around — Kremlin
Earlier, the Kremlin confirmed that Zelensky had an open invitation to Moscow for talks with Putin, and that Russia would ensure his safety if he came
Read more
EU authorities unable to respond to global challenges or even recognize them — Peskov
People in power in most European countries are "poorly educated, irresponsible", the Kremlin Spokesman said
Read more
US does not want Libya scenario to repeat in Iran — envoy to UN
United States are going to have to be judicious in ways they use their power, Matthew Whitaker said
Read more
Europe completely at a loss, does not know where to turn — Russia’s ambassador to UN
Vasily Nebenzya said that Europe became a victim of its own conceptual framework, based on rules it once promoted
Read more
Venezuela and India strengthen strategic cooperation — Rodriguez
Venezuela’s authorized President gratitude to the government and the people of India for their support
Read more
Trump says wants deal with Cuba, not crisis on island
Cuban authorities will make a deal with the US, says United States' President
Read more
Ukraine’s power grid hit by rolling blackouts, says energy minister
Power outages have affected nearly all the regions of Ukraine in one way or another
Read more
Russia urges Ukraine to be more humane to Timoshenko
This is our humanistic and political stance which we have already expressed
Read more
Trump says Iran deal may be 'satisfactory' if Tehran renounces nuclear arms
US President said that he "doesn't know if they will do it"
Read more
Eurasian Economic Union to start free trade zone talks with four countries
Belarusian Vice Prime Minister Natalia Petkevich said that the EAEU approved the top-priority countries
Read more