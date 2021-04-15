Iran signs contract for another batch of Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine

TEHRAN, April 15./TASS/. Iranian authorities have signed an agreement for the supply of another batch of the Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said on Thursday.

Tasnim News Agency quoted the diplomat as saying that "an agreement was signed during negotiations with the Russian government" to supply another batch of Sputnik V.

Free of charge and voluntary vaccination with the use of the Russian vaccine kicked off in Iran on February 9.

Russia was the world’s first to register an anti-coronavirus vaccine on August 11, 2020. The jab, developed by the Russian Health Ministry’s Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, was dubbed Sputnik V. It is a vector vaccine based on the human adenovirus.

In early February 2020, The Lancet, a world-acclaimed medical journal, published the results of the third phase of Sputnik V’s clinical tests. The jab has proved to be among the world’s safest and most efficient.