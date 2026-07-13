Russia, Iran discuss joint projects in gas industry — Russian Energy Ministry

MOSCOW, July 13. /TASS/. Russia and Iran discussed the implementation of joint projects in the gas industry as well as advancement in preparing bilateral cooperation agreements, the Russian Energy Ministry reported following Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov’s working visit to Iran.

"Particular attention was paid to developing cooperation in the fuel and energy sector, including the implementation of joint projects in the gas industry and the progress of preparing bilateral cooperation agreements," the ministry noted. "Russia and Iran are steadily developing cooperation, including in the energy sector, despite all the circumstances that have occurred in recent months. I am confident that joint work within the intergovernmental commission will continue to strengthen our strategic partnership and launch new mutually beneficial projects," Tsivilyov emphasized, as quoted in the statement.

In January 2025, Sergey Tsivilyov announced that Moscow and Tehran had agreed on a gas pipeline route to Iran via Azerbaijan, and negotiations were in the final stages of finalizing the price. Initial supply volumes could reach up to 2 billion cubic meters, with potential for increasing to 55 billion cubic meters.

In an interview with TASS in August 2025, Iranian Ambassador Kazem Jalali expressed hope that Russian gas supplies to Iran via Azerbaijan would start soon, adding that almost all issues with Gazprom had already been resolved.

On Russian gas supplies to Iran

In late June 2024, Gazprom and the National Iranian Gas Company signed a strategic memorandum to develop the organization of Russian gas supplies to Iran. The parties also discussed priority steps for implementing the memorandum and other areas of cooperation in the energy sector.

Later, the Iranian side noted that approximately 300 million cubic meters of gas will be supplied daily from Russia to Iran via the Caspian Sea. Under the terms of the agreement, Iran will be able to resell any surplus imported gas to other countries. The agreement is for 30 years and will bring Iran approximately $10-12 billion annually.

Earlier Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak reported that Moscow and Tehran, with the participation of Qatar and Turkmenistan, are discussing the creation of an energy hub, as well as swap deliveries to northern Iran and the possibility of establishing an electronic gas trading platform in the south of the Islamic Republic. In the fall of 2023, then-Iranian Oil Minister Javad Ouji announced that Tehran had identified joint projects worth $40 billion with Gazprom.