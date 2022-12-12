Viktor Bout joins party founded by late firebrand politician Zhirinovsky

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Viktor Bout joined the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) on Monday, just days after returning home from a US prison.

He received his membership card from LDPR leader Leonid Slutsky at the party’s nationwide convention that marked an anniversary of its establishment, according to a TASS reporter.

"I’m sure that Viktor Bout - a stout-hearted and courageous man - will take a rightful place here (at the party - TASS). Welcome to the club," Slutsky said.

The Liberal Democratic Party of Russia has convened for its nationwide convention from December 11-13.

According to Yelena Afanasyeva, a representative of the LDPR’s Supreme Council, members will discuss plans for the "party’s election campaign in 2023."

The Foreign Ministry on December 8 said Viktor Bout was brought back to Russia as a result of an agreement to swap him for US basketball player Brittney Griner. Bout was detained in Thailand’s capital of Bangkok in 2008 on a warrant issued by a local court at Washington’s request. He was charged with illegal supplies of weapons to a rebel group called the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, which is designated as a terrorist organization by the US. Bout was extradited to the United States two years later. In April 2012, he was sentenced to 25 years in jail and fined $15 million.