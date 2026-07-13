Public monitoring of Siberian crane migration to continue in Yakutia

YAKUTSK, July 13. /TASS/. The public monitoring of migrating Siberian crane, listed in the Red Data Book, will continue, representative of Yakutia's Directorate of Biological Resources, Specially Protected Natural Areas and Natural Parks Sargylana Mikhailova told TASS.

"This year, during the spring monitoring, we have registered a big number of birds in Yakutia's eleven districts," she said. "We have been implementing this project for several years (since 2025), and every year more and more people are joining this process. We will definitely continue it."

Every resident can take part in the monitoring by filling out a special questionnaire. According to the latest data, 2,241 Siberian cranes from Yakutia's eleven districts have been registered. Most of them - more than 1,400 flying birds - were seen in the Momsky District.

According to the expert, this summer an international Arctic expedition to the Allaikhovsky District has got to the nesting area of the Siberian crane's eastern population. The expedition featured scientists from China. After the expedition, specialists organized a round table discussion on modern methods of observation and protection of Siberian crane and migratory birds in Russia and China.

Infrastructure

The Siberian Crane Flight international project was launched in 2024. Its purpose is to draw attention to preserving and studying the endangered population of Siberian crane, listed in the Red Data Book. At the moment, builders have finalized new facilities of the international open-air ornithology observatory, dubbed Siberian Crane Flight. As part of the project's second stage, a bird banding station, a modern observation deck for bird migration, and necessary household facilities have been built. The Nordgold Company has been supporting the project.

The first stage of creating the infrastructure of an open-air ornithology observatory - a visit center in the village of Okhotsky Ferry, and a cordon for the deployment of environmental protection staff and researchers - was back in 2025.

In 2025, the expert noted, the ringing station was already operating though without the appropriate infrastructure. The station is used for banding sedentary and migratory bird species. Now that the station has new facilities, the directorate has the opportunity to invite leading specialists and ensure work in a comfortable environment. A bird banding training session is scheduled for August.

The Siberian crane is the third most rare species among cranes in the world. The eastern population has grown to about 7,000 birds in recent decades, but it still remains critically low for the species' long-term survival. This bird takes a significant place in the culture of the North's low-numbered indigenous peoples, inhabiting its breeding area. In Yakutia, the Siberian crane is a sacred bird, as well as a bird bringing happiness.