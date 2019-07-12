Hi-tech firm delivers ten seaborne air defense systems to Russian Navy and foreign fleets

ST. PETERSBURG, July 12. /TASS/. High Precision Systems Group has delivered ten Palma seaborne surface-to-air missile/artillery systems to the Russian Navy and foreign fleets, spokesman for the Nudelman Precision Engineering Design Bureau (part of High Precision Systems within the state hi-tech corporation Rostec) Igor Arkhipov told TASS on Friday.

"The system is installed on 12 Projects of the latest Russian warships and makes part of their inventory. Ten systems have already been delivered to Russian and foreign customers and they have entered service," Arkhipov said.

The Palma shipborne short-range anti-aircraft artillery system is designated to strike air-and sea-launched weapons, including anti-ship missiles flying at low and extremely low altitudes and small-size unmanned fast-speed gunboats.

As a defense component, the Palma is designated to defend both ships and naval bases, coastal infrastructure and aerodromes, and also other vital facilities.

The Palma anti-aircraft artillery system features integrated armament that comprises eight Sosna-R precision surface-to-air missiles with laser beam guidance and two AO-18KDE rapid-fire guns.