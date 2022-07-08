Russian embassy suggests Amerian public to study data on US biosecurity violatons

WASHINGTON, July 8. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in the United States suggests that the American public examine data on Washington’s actions that run counter to its obligations under the Biological Weapons Convention.

"Disinformation continues to flow in the American media about the alleged inconsistency of Russian accusations against the United States of violating the global biosecurity regime," the embassy said in a statement, released on Thursday, mentioning the information provided earlier by Commander of the Russian Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection Forces Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov.

"Kirillov noted at the briefing of the Russian Defence Ministry on July 7 that the special military operation has led to forming the final report on the Defense Threat Reduction Agency activities (DTRA) dated from 2005 to 2016. This report is a concept document designed to further plan military-biological projects in Ukraine," the statement says.

The document illustrates that, according to the report, the DTRA staff "managed to bring the local collection of microorganisms to the United States and study particularly dangerous and economically significant infections that could worsen epidemic situation."

Besides, the report "provides the basis to continue this work in the interests of Pentagon," which has "already cost more than $250 million since 2005."

"Special attention should be paid to one of the key Pentagon contractors - Metabiota. In particular, the company was involved in the response to the Ebola epidemic in West Africa," the Russian embassy said. "The Russian Defense Ministry has found out that the main purpose of these activities was to isolate highly virulent variants of the virus from sick and dead people, as well as to export its strains to the USA."

"The special military operation has also resulted in obtaining documents confirming the Metabiota plans to study the Ebola virus in Ukraine. That is part of the US strategy to redeploy high-risk work with dangerous pathogens to third countries," the Russian diplomats added. "We suggest that the American public should acquaint itself with the above mentioned information in order to have an opportunity to independently evaluate local authorities’ activities that are in marked contrast to the US commitments to the Biological Weapons Convention".