Hezbollah drones strike Israeli tank force’s base

BEIRUT, June 30. /TASS/. Hezbollah has claimed responsibility for a drone attack on an Israeli tank bases in northern Israel.

"Islamic resistance units use combat drones to hit the area of the deployment of the 188th tank brigade of the Israeli army near Revaya. As a result of the attack, a command center and a barrack of soldiers of tank battalions were struck," Hezbollah said on its Telegram channel.

According to Hezbollah, the drone attack was followed by a fire. "The enemy forces sustained losses," it said.

Apart from that, it was that anti-tank guided missiles were used to strike mechanized patrols in Ein Iron, Manara, and Metula.