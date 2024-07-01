Israeli military says it destroyed kilometer-long tunnel in Gaza

TEL AVIV, July 1. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces said it discovered and blew up a kilometer-long tunnel in central Gaza.

According to the IDF, the tunnel was used by Palestinian radicals and had various branches that allowed the radicals to move between different areas of the Strip underground.

The press service said in a statement that the tunnel was discovered by soldiers of the 99th Division of the Israel Defense Forces, the only reserve division currently operating in the Gaza Strip. Over the past few months, its soldiers have killed about 100 radicals and destroyed more than 100 sites in the central part of the Palestinian enclave, the IDF said.