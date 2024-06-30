West, East have practically no chance to avoid global conflict — Serbian president

BELGRADE, June 30. /TASS/. The West and the East have practically no chances to avoid a global conflict, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.

"It is extremely difficult, next to impossible to avoid a conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, and this conflict is a real conflict indeed," he said in an interview with TV Prva. According to Vucic, this will entail "both the West’s and the East’s involvement in the conflict."

"There is no hardcore philosophy about this, these are clear, unequivocal things. We are speaking about everything that is happening in Europe: you got a European Commission that would be radically anti-Russian, even more radical that before, it would be demonstratively anti-Russian. You got one of those people who, I believe, we can establish good cooperation, Mrs. Kallas of Estonia, who is banned from entering Russia. You know this and still you elect a person who cannot enter Russia in the coming four to five years. And what do you expect to get after sending this message?" he said.

According to the Serbian leader, Brussels might be thinking that these actions demonstrate its uncompromised "firmness, its strength and resistance to Russian aggression." "What would the Russians say to this? Well, we got you - you want us to disappear. So, we will continue fighting to the end with all our might, using all the weapons we have, that’s all," he noted.

He warned that the developments in Ukraine are slowly but steadily pushing the world to a catastrophe.