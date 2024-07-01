MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government plans to reduce spending on security and defense from 2026, Yaroslav Zheleznyak, member of the Ukrainian parliament, said with reference to data from the budget declaration for 2025-2027.

According to a document published on his Telegram channel, military spending in 2025 will amount to 2.2 trillion hryvnia (about $54.5 billion).

However, in 2026 and 2027, military spending will decrease to 1.6 trillion hryvnia (about $39.6 billion) and 1.5 trillion hryvnia ($37.2 billion), respectively.

Ukraine is experiencing significant problems with replenishing its budget, since most of the income goes to finance the army. As the Strana publication notes, such forecasts may indicate that the government expects the end of active hostilities in 2025.

On June 28, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky said that Kiev does not want to prolong the conflict and intends to prepare its own detailed plan for its resolution in 2024. In particular, he said, Kiev is preparing "three detailed plans" in the fields of energy, food security and prisoner exchange. By the end of the year, all other points of the "peace formula" will be developed, he said. On June 27, during a trip to Brussels for the EU summit, Zelensky also noted that Ukraine does not want the conflict to drag out due to large losses on the battlefield.