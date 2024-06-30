Xi Jinping to pay state visit to Dushanbe on July 4-6

DUSHANBE, June 30. /TASS/. The Chinese leader Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Tajikistan at the invitation of the republic’s President Emomali Rahmon on July 4-6, a source in the Tajik Foreign Ministry told TASS.

"Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit will take place on July 4-6 at the invitation of President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. Bilateral talks with a small and extended number of participants will be held as part of the visit," he said, adding that the Chinese leader will also partake in other official events.