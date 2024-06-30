Air defenses destroy 36 Ukrainian drones over central Russia last night

MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Russia’s air defenses destroyed 36 Ukrainian drones over the Central Federal District regions, and of those, 15 were brought down over the borderline Kursk Region, the Defense Ministry said.

"Last night, the Kiev regime’s attempt to use fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) for a terrorist attack against facilities on territory of the Russian Federation was foiled. The on-duty air defense systems destroyed 15 UAVs over the Kursk Region, nine UAVs over the Lipetsk Region, four UAVs each over the Voronezh and Bryansk Regions as well as two UAVs each over the Oryol and Belgorod Regions," the ministry said.