MOSCOW, June 30. /TASS/. Assault units of the Veterans detachment of Russia’s Battlegroup Center have taken a large Ukrainian stronghold in a suburb of the settlement of Kirov by means of using a more than three kilometer long tunnel, the Russian defense ministry said.

"A large stronghold of the Ukrainian army in the outskirts of the settlement of Kirov was taken by assault units of the Veterans detachment of Russia’s Battlegroup Center, who used an underground tunnel. The detachment’s servicemen cleared and used the more-then-three-kilometer-long tunnel along the Seversky Donetsk canal and came to the rear of the ell-fortified stronghold equipped with firing positions and underground shelters. The tunnel was used to supply the assault units with munitions, weapons, and food," it said.

Thanks to the surprise effect, Russian troops took the stronghold, forcing the enemy to surrender or retreat from their positions.