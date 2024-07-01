Kazakhstan eyeing nuclear power as alternative to coal — Kazenergy

ALMATY, July 1. /TASS/. The government of Kazakhstan has extensive plans for development of the energy sector and is considering the nuclear power segment as a sustainable alternative to coal-fired power generation, General Director of Kazenergy Association Alibek Kuantyrov said.

"Our government is strategically considering the nuclear power segment as the sustainable alternative to coal-fired generation. Plans to build several nuclear power-generating units with the capacity of 1.2 or 2.4 GW by 2034 evidence the ambitious energy vision of the country," Kuantyrov said at the New Vision forum in Almaty. Positive results of the referendum on nuclear power plant construction scheduled for this fall "can be a catalyst of a significant breakthrough in the nuclear sector of Kazakhstan, stimulating growth in various adjacent sectors, such as science, higher education, industry, construction, medicine and energy," he noted.

Kazakhstan strengthened its positions as the world’s largest uranium producer by the end of 2023, occupying about 40% of the global market, the general director noted.

Currently, about 70% of electricity in Kazakhstan are generated from coal.