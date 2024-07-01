Seven people including child wounded in Ukrainian shelling of Belgorod, surrounding area

BELGOROD, July 1. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces shelled Belgorod and the Belgorod District, injuring seven people, including a child, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.
"According to preliminary information, seven civilians were injured: four women, two men and one child. One woman had a shrapnel wound to the neck, another had a barotrauma, and two others suffered concussion. One man suffered a closed craniocerebral injury and a head contusion. He was treated on the spot and refused hospitalization. The second man had a barotrauma. He was sent to the regional clinical hospital. Ambulance teams are taking four injured women to City Hospital No. 2 in Belgorod. All necessary assistance is provided. A child was injured in the village of Maysky of the Belgorod District. With a barotrauma and brain concussion, he is being taken to the Children's Regional Clinical Hospital," he said on Telegram.