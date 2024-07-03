Top Russian diplomat discusses coordination in global affairs with Belarusian counterpart

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart Maxim Ryzhenkov discussed the two countries’ coordination at regional and international platforms during a meeting on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"In the course of the conversation, the sides addressed a number of most pressing issues in bilateral cooperation, as well as issues related to coordination of efforts on regional and international platforms," the ministry said in a statement about the ministerial meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s summit in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Lavrov congratulated Ryzhenkov on his appointemnet and expressed hope for further cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two states.