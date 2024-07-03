{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Top Russian diplomat discusses coordination in global affairs with Belarusian counterpart

Lavrov congratulated Ryzhenkov on his appointemnet

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart Maxim Ryzhenkov discussed the two countries’ coordination at regional and international platforms during a meeting on Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"In the course of the conversation, the sides addressed a number of most pressing issues in bilateral cooperation, as well as issues related to coordination of efforts on regional and international platforms," the ministry said in a statement about the ministerial meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization’s summit in Astana, Kazakhstan.

Lavrov congratulated Ryzhenkov on his appointemnet and expressed hope for further cooperation between the foreign ministries of the two states.

Foreign policySergey LavrovBelarusKazakhstan
US tries to influence situation in Haiti with arms trafficking — Russian diplomat
According to the Russian Embassy in Venezuela and Haiti, gangs now control up to 90% of the capital city
Russian President Putin arrives in Astana for SCO Summit
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the leaders of several international organizations were also invited
Trade with China to continue growing — Russian ambassador
"Our economy has been reoriented to supply the army and we have enough of production capabilities to do it ourselves," Andrey Kelin said
Russian forces destroy another US-made Abrams tank in Ukraine
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, it was destroyed in the Avdeyevka area with the use of a Msta-S self-propelled gun
Bank of Russia to take all measures for low inflation — Central Bank chief
The dramatic cut of the key rate and unpredictable high inflation "are capable of destroying long-term lending," Elvira Nabiullina noted
Russian GDP gaining 4.5% annually in May — Economy Ministry
The national GDP surged by 5% in annual terms over January-May 2024
One killed, seven injured in gas explosion in apartment building in Bashkortostan
According to the report, a crisis center was established at the site
Hezbollah claims Israeli division headquarters in Golan Heights destroyed
According to the statement, this operation was carried out in response to the assassination of Hezbollah military commander Mohammed Naame Nasser by an Israeli drone
Retired Ukrainian general says Zelensky could pin his failures on Syrsky, fire him
Sergey Krivonos also said the political leadership failed to pivot the economy on a war footing to provide the military with munitions, drones, fuel, and to recruit and equip brigades
Roscosmos tasks two companies with building constellation of earth sensing satellites
According to Ilshat Gubaidullin, the system's chief designer, the first two satellites will be built on NPO Lavochkin's Karat-200 platform, which has proven its reliability
Russia developing new Kh-95 long-range hypersonic missile
Colonel-General Vladimir Zarudnitsky noted that such advanced and upgraded armaments were being developed to achieve supremacy in the aerospace, which is a vital condition for ground and naval groupings of forces to conduct combat operations successfully
Russia, China maintain cooperation in all fields, including 'sensitive' areas — Kremlin
"We work in numerous task forces and joint commissions, and this work will continue," Dmitry Peskov noted
Ukraine deploys more troops to Karlovka in DPR to hold defenses — security official
It is reported that Ukraine has sustained heavy losses in terms of personnel and equipment as Karlovka is under fire control from several directions
Pentagon's words about strikes on Crimea 'free pass' for Kiev — Russian diplomat
According to Sergey Ryabkov Pentagon's "responsibility has now degenerated into this agency pushing the political leadership of its country towards taking actions that are difficult to predict in terms of what may follow"
Ukraine turns down Hungarian PM’s ceasefire proposal
According to the statement, Ukraine’s position is that the crisis settlement could be reached through the Kiev-initiated peace summits
Putin accepts invitation to visit Kazakhstan in November
According to the Russian leader, "it is most rational to do it in connection with the summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization"
Russian Emergencies Ministry sends over 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza
The aid will be handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent Society before being delivered to the Gaza Strip
Russia independent from China — Foreign Ministry
"We will, as always, stand on the side of peace and dialogue, maintain communication with all parties, including Russia," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Mao Ning added
Russian troops destroy first Tunguska anti-aircraft missile system in Ukraine operation
Russia’s Southern Battlegroup inflicted roughly 450 casualties on the Ukrainian army and destroyed two enemy tanks in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Tucker Carlson says intends to seek interview with Ukraine’s Zelensky
The interviews he's already done are fawning pep sessions, specifically designed to amplify Ukrainian president's demand that the US enter more deeply into a war in Eastern Europe and pay for it, journalist said
Erdogan not a possible mediator in Ukraine talks — Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov confirmed that at today’s meeting, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President Vladimir Putin touched upon the conflict in Ukraine
Labour Party’s program reflects London’s anti-Russian attitude — Russian ambassador
Commenting on the 136-page document, Andrey Kelin said it contained "a standard set of provisions" with regard to Ukraine, including declarations of support to Ukraine and calls to set up a special tribunal for Russia, as well as calls to confiscate Russia’s assets with subsequent transfer to Ukraine
Hamas ‘exchanges ideas’ with intermediaries on ceasefire in Gaza
No details on the content of the negotiations were provided
Ukrainian strike on substation failed to disturb power supply to ZNPP — nuclear watchdog
Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev earlier reported that Kiev attacked the Raduga substation three times with drones on the morning of July 3
Belarusian defense chief sounds nuclear alarm amid West’s continued 'aggressive' policy
It is noted that "the current military and political situation in the Eastern European region can be described as a crisis, with all the preconditions for switching to conflict mode"
Foreign ministers of Russia, China and Mongolia discuss economic corridor
The SCO summit is being held in the capital of Kazakhstan on July 3-4
Inflation in Russia up to 0.66% from June 25 to July 1 — Rosstat
Consumer prices in Russia grew by 4.51% year-to-date
Putin sits down with Mongolian leader to open string of bilateral meetings in Astana
The Russian leader is scheduled to hold talks with the heads of at least six countries, namely Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, China, Turkey and Pakistan
US ready to cooperate with SCO on conflict resolution, prevention — secretary-general
The global organization's chief said both the UN and the SCO are committed to peace, dialogue and problem solving
Putin may touch base with UN chief during SCO summit, Kremlin spokesman says
In response to a request from reporters, Dmitry Peskov explained the reasons behind the UN chief’s trip to the summit
European servicemen won't fight in Ukraine even if they come there — Belgian army chief
Michel Hofman also pointed out that "in any case, this will be a political decision"
Yevpaty Kolovrat icebreaker handed over to customer
She will operate in the Pacific fleet, the United Shipbuilding Corporation said
No expectations from Hungarian PM’s visit to Kiev, says Kremlin spokesman
Dmitry Peskov stressed, however, that "Orban is well known as a politician who knows how to defend his country’s interests in quite a tough manner"
Scholz vows Germany will never be party to Ukraine conflict
Germany is Ukraine’s second largest military equipment donor after the United States
Is Gaddafi's gloom prophecy in regard to Europe bound to be fulfilled?
As Europe’s migrant crisis grows far and wide, many Russian media are recalling the late Libyan leader Muamar Gaddafi’s gloom prophecy made several months before his violent death
Russia, China to continue strengthening military ties — joint statement
The two countries are also set to hold joint naval and air patrols on a regular basis
India seeks to join planetary mission ahead of Apophis asteroid passing close to Earth
The Indian space agency eyes an opportunity of studying the object when it is 32,000 km away from Earth in 2029
Ukrainian military thrown from left bank in Kherson Region, fighting underway on islands
The fighting has moved to the islands, with the Russian army having ramped up activities
Le Pen accuses Macron of preparing 'administrative coup'
The politician expressed hope that this information is nothing more but rumors, but noted that even before the first round of elections, last Wednesday, "many more appointments were made than during usual cabinet meetings"
Ukrainian army loses 444,000 troops during military operation — Shoigu
According to the Russian defense minister, the liberation of several residential settlements in Donbass, disclosed Kiev attempts to prevent the collapse of the front
US Treasury adds secondary restriction risks wording to sanction lists for Russia
The executive order was signed by US President Joe Biden on April 15, 2021
Russian stock indices in the red on Wednesday — market data
The yuan gained 0.257% to 11.19 rubles
NATO fails to strike deal on multi-year financial pledge to support Ukraine — DPA
NATO members could not agree on what share each country would contribute to an aid package worth about 40 billion euros
Russian sniper reports elimination of Ukrainian serviceman wearing helmet with SS emblem
He specified that his group took the helmet as proof of the elimination
Russia, China, Kazakhstan have reached agreement on creation of single digital corridor
The document was signed by Slavtrans-Service JSC, Xi'an Free Trade Port Construction and Operation Co., Ltd. and КTZ Express JSC
Federation Council unanimously votes to suspend Russia’s participation in OSCE PA
"During the suspension period, any actions to amend the rules of procedure of the assembly with the aim of prejudicing the Russian delegation will be considered legally null and void," the document states
Roscosmos chief approves schedule of creating Russian orbital station through 2033
Russia is set to launch the future orbital outpost’s first research and energy module in 2027, the space corporation said
Putin discusses situation around INF Treaty with Russian Security Council
The Russian leader recalled that several years ago the United State had withdrawn from the treaty under an invented pretext and announced its plans to manufacture such missile systems
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Russian commander predicts Ukraine conflict will end this fall
According to Apty Alaudinov, officials in Kiev have figured out that the war is nearing an end
All Ukrainians who covered up Nord Stream sabotage identified, politician says
According to Andrey Derkach, members of the group led by Roman Chervinsky acted under instructions from Christopher Smith, "the No.2 at the US Embassy in Ukraine at that time and a well-known" CIA agent
Press review: Kiev puts out negotiation feelers and Moscow to put OSCE membership on ice
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, July 2nd
Russia vows response to NATO's military buildup near its borders — Foreign Ministry
Russia is taking all necessary action, including military-technical, to counter aggressive decisions by Finland and its NATO allies, Andrey Nastasyin said
Transformation of Russian economy is marathon with barriers — Central Bank chief
"We therefore need to estimate forces and understand how we work with constraints," Elvira Nabiullina added
Russian forces overwhelming Ukrainians in northern Volchansk, military leader says
"And, certainly, we are pushing forward every day while squeezing the enemy out of all their positions," Major General Apty Alaudinov stressed
Russia-China relations entering golden age — Putin
The Russian president stressed that the bilateral ties "are being built on the principles of equality, mutual benefit and respect for each other’s sovereignty"
Ukraine’s Dnieper 2 Hydroelectric Power Plant 'in critical condition,' official says
It is also reported that there was no threat of a dam break
Russia, China exploring possibility of Chinese firms to participate in Vostok Oil project
Vostok Oil is the flagship project of Russia’s Rosneft, comprising 52 license areas in Arctic Russia with thirteen oil and gas fields therein
Turkey wants to build Akkuyu nuclear plant as soon as possible — Erdogan
"Furthermore, we are in the dialog on the second NPP in Sinop," the Turkish leader added
Ukrainian military bringing reserves to Kharkov area amid heavy losses — expert
According to Vitaly Kiselyov, the Ukrainian military will be amassing forces and capabilities at its alternate positions in the Kharkov frontline area
Russian troops should scale up FAB-3000 bomb strikes at key Ukrainian army sites — expert
"Considering a substantial strike effect of this munition, its use can be recognized as successful," Igor Korotchenko underlined
Russian senior diplomat notes West’s responsibility for escalation in Ukraine — statement
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko also discussed the settlement in Kosovo during negotiations with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Duric
Akkuyu nuclear plant construction on track — Rosatom
According to CEO Alexey Likhachev, the third countries are limiting supplies, worsen mutual payments and disrupt logistics
Russia, Turkey actively working on crucial areas of international policy — Putin
The Russian leader noted that Russia and Turkey work both within international organizations and associations
Pink Floyd founder Waters confesses now he has more respect for Putin — Daily Telegraph
Russia vows immediate countermeasures should West take its assets — MFA
"We have a range of political, economic countermeasures against those attempting to get hold of Russian reserves," Maria Zakharova said
Putin praises development of trade and economic relations between Russia and Azerbaijan
The Russian president also touched upon joint infrastructure projects of Moscow and Baku, noting that the North-South international transport corridor comes as the priority
Russian diplomat blasts Kiev’s reaction to Orban’s peace initiative as smokescreen
After his talks in Kiev on Tuesday, Viktor Orban proposed that Ukraine consider a ceasefire as a step toward starting talks with Russia to settle the armed conflict at a press briefing
Senior Russian diplomat discusses escalation in Red Sea with Houthi delegation
The sides exchanged views on the problems of comprehensive settlement of the nine-year-long military-political crisis in Yemen, the Russian Foreign Ministry added
Russia 'will never forget' Odessa events of 9 years ago, will punish those responsible
The ministry expressed its indignation at the lack of any probe into the incident
Family of three injured in drone attack in borderline Belgorod Region
As a result of a drone munition dropped onto a private homestead a family of three - a married couple and their 16-year-old son - were injured
Putin, Xi Jinping note lack of perspectives of any formats on Ukraine without Russia
According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the leaders had a "substantial discussion of bilateral relations, all areas of them, and exchanged opinions on regional issues"
World Bank recognizes Russia as high income country
It follows from the document that the gross national income per capita in Russia is $14,250
Ukrainian lawmaker says first F-16 jets to arrive in Ukraine as early as July
The politician clarified that Kiev plans to deploy them only in short-range operations
US defense weapons plant rocked by explosion, casualties reported — AP
According to the news agency, the plant manufactures 105mm to 155mm artillery shells
Press review: Putin receives Congolese president and rumors fly after failed Bolivia coup
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, June 28th
Fish catch in Russia above 2.5 mln tons in H1 2024 — federal agency
The fish catch totaled 1.9 mln metric tons in the Far Eastern basin, 268,300 metric tons in the Northern basin, 49,000 metric tons in the Western basin
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 15 times in past day
In all, 196 such violations were registered in June 2024
Explosions rock Kiev-controlled city of Kherson
Earlier, air raid sirens went off in the Kiev-controlled part of the Kherson Region
Russian official highlights growing threat coming from Ukraine's jet-powered drones
According to Andrey Tabekin, experts are currently working on ways to jam such drones
Moldovan opposition leader Lungu detained at Chisinau airport to be checked
The politician returned from Moscow where he took part in the BRICS International Financial and Economic Forum
First nuke drills showcase Union State’s defense power — Belarusian leader
According to Alexander Lukashenko, the military parade in the Belarusian capital of Minsk highlights "the strength of allied strategic partnership between Belarus and Russia"
Cyprus negotiations stalled, no compromise in sight — Russian envoy
Vasily Nebenzya added that the UN Security Council is now seeing that the sides to the conflict are becoming more entrenched in their positions
Severe thunderstorm hits Moscow, some of its satellite cities
Torrential rains, strong winds and bolts of lightning were reported
Kiev did not wait for 'permission' to strike Crimea, yet US involvement obvious — MP
"It is telling that no one has needed such 'authorizations' for some time now," Vladimir Konstantinov said
Israel declares 1,270 hectares in West Bank 'state lands' — human rights activists
"The declaration of state land is one of the main methods by which the State of Israel seeks to assert control over land in the occupied territories," the human rights organization Shalom Achshav said
Russian MFA says French elections show widespread dissatisfaction with government
Deputy Spokesman Andrey Nastasyin pointed out that the opposition’s success proves that not only is society polarized and its protest potential consolidating, but also that the country’s demand for social justice is growing
Putin holding talks with China’s Xi
Earlier on Wednesday, in the run-up to the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Russian president had already met with the leaders of Azerbaijan, Mongolia, Pakistan and Turkey
'Rotten and lost': Russian diplomat says about OSCE
No European security system "has ever materialized in Europe," Maria Zakharova emphasized
List of countries interested in cooperation with BRICS constantly growing — MFA
Sergey Ryabkov pointed out that one of the key priorities of Russia's BRICS chairmanship in terms of the association's expansion is to ensure "the smooth integration of new participants into the existing cooperation system"
Agreement on Iran nuclear deal closer than ever, IAEA chief says
Rafael Grossi pointed out that the inspections that IAEA experts carry out would be in the interests of both parties
Moscow court hands suspended sentences to Calvey, other defendants in Baring Vostok case
Founder of the Baring Vostok sentenced to five years and six months in colony with probation
Press review: Orban heads to Kiev to make bid for peace and what's behind Turkey protests
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, July 3rd
US plotting against Chinese electric car industry — Chinese Ambassador to Moscow
Zhang Hanhui noted that such actions will result in a slowdown in the global "green transformation" and a shaken faith in international cooperation in combatting climate change
US surveillance drones can be stopped by MiG-31 jets, air defense systems — analyst
Igor Korotchenko said the most effective way to fight such targets is to use long-range surface-to-air missile systems, such as the S-400 or S-300V, which are armed with long-range SAMs, as well as use air-to-air missiles carried by MiG-31s
Israel draws up plan to invade southern Lebanon — newspaper
The final decision on whether to send ground troops across the border will be made by Israel's emergency military cabinet
Russia ready to increase energy supplies to Pakistan — Putin
The Russian leader also pointed to the increase of the trade turnover, adding that "prospects are very good there"
Press review: US, Russian defense chiefs touch base and new sheriff in town at NATO
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 27th
Aide to Iranian leader stressed possibility of changing Tehran’s nuclear doctrine
Kamal Kharrazi noted that "up to now, we have not decided to go further than 60% enrichment"
