First nuke drills showcase Union State’s defense power — Belarusian leader

MINSK, July 3. /TASS/. The first training exercise on the use of tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus has shown the defense prowess of the Union State, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said.

"The inspection of the joint regional group of forces of Belarus and Russia, Belarus’s first training exercise on the use of non-strategic nuclear forces, has made it clear that the level of defense capacity of the Union State [of Belarus and Russia] is higher than ever," the Belarusian leader pointed out, addressing an Independence Day military parade.

"This is a guarantee that our voice, and the voices of our allies and partners, advocating for a multipolar and fair world, will be heard," Lukashenko noted.

According to him, the military parade in the Belarusian capital of Minsk highlights "the strength of allied strategic partnership between Belarus and Russia, as well as ties with other member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and military cooperation with the People’s Republic of China." "It is also a sign of our readiness to rise up as one to defend our historical memory, values and sovereignty. We are all united by the Great Victory over a common enemy, the countries of the Hitler-led Axis Alliance. It teaches us to protect peace using all available means of deterrence," the Belarusian president stressed.