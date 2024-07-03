Russian Emergencies Ministry sends over 30 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry sent another 30 metric tons of humanitarian assistance to residents of the Gaza Strip, the ministry's press service told TASS.

"An Il-76 airplane has landed at El Arish airport. The cargo contains foodstuffs with a total weight of more than 30 metric tons," the ministry said.

The aid will be handed over to the Egyptian Red Crescent Society before being delivered to the Gaza Strip.

In all, Russia has sent 28 flights with over 700 metric tons of food, medication, clothing and other essentials since the start of its humanitarian mission.