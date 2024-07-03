Turkey wants to build Akkuyu nuclear plant as soon as possible — Erdogan

ASTANA, July 3. /TASS/. Turkey has the desire to build the Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) as soon as possible, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We have not been in touch with my friend for a long time. We carried telephone diplomacy but our ministers of foreign affairs, energy and finance were constantly communicating all that time. Certainly, we would like that the Akkuyu NPP to be commissioned within the shortest timeframe," Erdogan said.

"Furthermore, we are in the dialog on the second NPP in Sinop. I am confident we can make very serious steps there. Energy ministers continue discussing this issue," he added.