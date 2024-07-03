Putin holding talks with China’s Xi

ASTANA, July 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Prior to that, the two leaders met a month and a half ago. China was the first country which the Russian president visited after his re-election.

Earlier on Wednesday, in the run-up to the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Putin had already met with the leaders of Azerbaijan, Mongolia, Pakistan and Turkey. Later in the evening, he will hold talks with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and then will take part in an informal dinner for the summit participants.