Foreign ministers of Russia, China and Mongolia discuss economic corridor

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Foreign ministers of Russia, China, and Mongolia Sergey Lavrov, Wang Yi and Batmunkh Battsetseg discussed the program of creating a joint economic corridor and prospects of trilateral interaction, the Russian Foreign Ministry said after the meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Astana.

"An exchange of opinions took place during a comprehensive talk on issues of building up the trilateral cooperation in various economic areas, implementation of the roadmap of cooperation development and the program of creating the Russia - Mongolia - China corridor, and priority areas for further development of this promising format," the ministry informed.

"The parties stated that joint efforts of the three countries linked by traditions of friendship, good neighborhood and mutual comprehensive strategic partnership are capable of making an important contribution to strengthening peace and security in the Asian region," the ministry added.

The SCO summit is being held in the capital of Kazakhstan on July 3-4.