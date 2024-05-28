Moldovan opposition leader Lungu detained at Chisinau airport to be checked

CHISINAU, May 28. /TASS/. Leader of Moldova’s Sansa (Chance) opposition party Alexei Lungu was detained at Chisinau’s airport for screening, a customs officer told his wife Diana.

"My colleagues are checking him for prohibited items. This check may take up to three hours," the officer said on a video posted by Lungu’s wife on her Facebook account. (Facebook is banned in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

According to her, the politician returned from Moscow where he took part in the BRICS International Financial and Economic Forum.