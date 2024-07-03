Russian MFA says French elections show widespread dissatisfaction with government

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. The results of the first round of France’s parliamentary election can be seen as the electorate giving a vote of no confidence in the French authorities, Russian Foreign Ministry Deputy Spokesman Andrey Nastasyin said during a briefing.

"Of course, it is premature to summarize the final results of the vote. The second round is pending. It will decide things, given the specifics of France’s current majoritarian system. However, the first round, as well as the June elections in Europe, cannot be regarded as anything other than a vote of no confidence in the current authorities, including in official Paris’ foreign policy," the diplomat said.

Nastasyin pointed out that the opposition’s success proves that not only is society polarized and its protest potential consolidating, but also that the country’s demand for social justice is growing. Regardless of the second round’s results, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry deputy spokesman, French authorities will find it impossible to ignore these "fundamental shifts in the sentiment of the overwhelming majority."

In addition, Nastasyin pointed out that no such election campaign in the West "can do without playing the anti-Russian card and labeling their opponents as agents of the Kremlin."

Election in France

The first round of the snap parliamentary election was held in France on June 30. The right-wing party National Rally (RN) and its allies won with 33.15% of the vote, followed by the leftist New Popular Front with 27.99%. Macron’s Ensemble coalition garnered 20.04%, according to the final results released by the national interior ministry.

On June 9, in the wake of his loss in the European Parliament elections, French President Emmanuel Macron decided to dissolve the National Assembly. The lower house of parliament was last dissolved in 1977 by President Jacques Chirac.