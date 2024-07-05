Enemy probes Crimean defenses by launching decoy targets — Sevastopol governor

SEVASTOPOL, July 5. /TASS/. The enemy is actively probing Crimean Peninsula defenses by launching many decoy targets along with cruise missiles, Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

On Thursday, he noted that officials issued air raid alerts in Sevastopol twice during that day because of such decoys that imitated missile strikes. However, the air defense system did not engage them. Air raid alerts were issued twice so far on Friday, with siren blaring for about an hour the first time, and just a short while the second time.

"A few minutes between the alert signal and the all-clear signal, That’s because Ukrainian forces launch decoy targets instead of cruise missiles. The enemy is actively probing the peninsula's defense system now," the governor wrote on Telegram.