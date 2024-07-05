Spain earns win over Germany to advance to Euro 2024 quarterfinals

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Spain has snatched a 2-1 victory over hosts Germany 2-1 in extra time of a quarterfinal match in Stuttgart and made it to the semifinals of the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament.

After the first half, Dani Olmo scored the first goal in the 51st minute, while Mikel Merino’s header in the 119th minute put Spain ahead in their Euro 2024 quarterfinal. Germany’s Florian Wirtz hammered home an equalizer in the 89th minute to force extra time. In the 8th minute, Olmo replaced Pedri, who was injured in a challenge with German footballer Toni Kroos. In extra time, Spanish defender Dani Carvajal was sent off the pitch after a second yellow.

Spain has advanced to the semifinals of an UEFA Euro tournament for the second time in a row. In the Euro 2020 semifinals, Spain lost to Italy, the future champions, (1-1, 2-4 on penalties).