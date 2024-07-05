Voting at Iran’s runoff presidential election over election headquarters

DUBAI, July 6. /TASS/. The voting at the runoff presidential election in Iran has been finished, Mohsen Eslami, the spokesperson for Iran's Election Headquarters, said.

"The voting is over. Hence, the election campaign is finished," he told the IRIB television channel.

Polling stations were supposed to close at six in the evening but the voting time was extended three times, until the midnight, because of the hot weather, with air temperatures rising to 40 degrees Celsius in Tehran and even up to 51 degrees in southern areas.

Reformist candidate Masoud Pezeshkian and conservative contender Saeed Jalili are vying for the presidential office. Neither of them managed to win more than 50% of the vote in the fist round of voting.

On June 28, Iran held an early presidential election following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.