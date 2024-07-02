First manned launch to Russian Orbital Station scheduled to late 2028

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. The first new-generation manned spacecraft will be launched to the upcoming Russian Orbital Station (RO)S in late 2028, according to the general schedule, signed by Roscosmos CEO Yury Borisov today.

The document appeared in a Roscosmos video report on the signing. According to the same paper, the first module of the Russian station will be sent into orbit in later 2027 via an Angara-A5M carrier rocket.

The universal node module and the docking module are expected to be sent in 2028, while the base module is expected to be sent at the end of 2029 or in early 2030.

In addition to the new manned spacecraft, the space station will be services by upgraded Progress-ROS cargo spacecraft. During the first two years, they will be launched from Baikonur; starting in later 2029, the launched will be moved to the Vostochny Cosmodrome.

Earlier on Tuesday, Borisov approved the ROS building general schedule. He also signed contracts on the building of the station itself and the space system that includes the new-generation manned spacecraft and the Angara heavy carrier rocket. The approved general schedule includes flight trials of the new spacecraft, development and building of carrier rockets, ground infrastructure, as well as research operations on this project.