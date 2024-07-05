David Lammy appointed as UK Foreign Secretary, John Healy as Defense Secretary

LONDON, July 5. /TASS/. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer appointed David Lammy as the Foreign Secretary in the new Labour government.

In 2020-2021, he served as the Shadow Secretary of State for Justice and later served as te Shadow Secretary for Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, John Healey was appointed as the new Secretary of State for Defense.

Earlier in May, Healey visited Kiev, where he met with the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Andrey Yermak and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, assuring them of continuation of the UK’s course on supporting Ukrainian authorities in case the Labour Party comes to power.