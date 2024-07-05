Russian mortar crew destroys another Bradley IFV near Avdeyevka

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The crew of Russia’s Nona-SVK self-propelled mortar has destroyed another US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle (AFV) in the Avdeyevka direction, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the Avdeyevka direction, the crew of the 2S23 Nona-SVK self-propelled mortar <…> from battlegroup Center destroyed a US-made M2 Bradley infantry fighting vehicle," the ministry said in a statement.

Russian servicemen also destroyed a recovery detachment that came to save the vehicle’s crew.

Nona-SVK is a wheeled 120 mm upgrade of Nona-S mortar mounted on BTR-80 APC. It has a range of 8.8 km and 12.8 km for rocket-assisted projectiles. The rate of fire is ten shots per minute. The gun weighs 14.5 tons and develops maximum road speed of 80 km/h. The fuel distance is 500 km. The crew comprises four men. It can fire any types of mines, including illumination, smoke and rocket-assisted.