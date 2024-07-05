Final consumption expenditures decline in GDP

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The share of final consumption expenditures in the structure of the Russian GDP declined in the first quarter of 2024 to 73% from 75.7% a year earlier, the Russian Federal Statistical Service (Rosstat) said on its website.

The share of households expenditures declined from 53.6% of GDP in the like period of the last year to 51.9% of GDP in the reporting quarter of this year. Public administration expenses went down to 20.4% of GDP against 21.4% of GDP in the first quarter of the last year. Expenses of nonprofit organizations and servicing households remained at the level of 0.7%.

The gross accumulation share moved up from 19.7% in the first quarter of 2023 to 21.4% of GDP in the first quarter of this year. The share of gross accumulations of capital assets increased from 15.9% to 16.8% and the share of the change in inventories from 3.8% to 4.6%.

At the same time, the share of net exports (exports minus imports) increased to 5.6% of GDP in the first quarter of this year from 4.6% of GDP in the like period of the last year.