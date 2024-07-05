Over 120 foreign delegations visited Russia exhibition — official

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. More than 120 delegations from various countries visited the business and event programs of the Russia international exhibition and forum, the event's Deputy Director General Anastasia Zvyagina told TASS in an interview.

"Over 120 foreign delegations, including 2,000 participants of the World Youth Festival, have visited the exhibition during the time it has been held. These were guests from the Commonwealth of Independent States, Asia, the Arab world, Europe, South America, and the US. For example, famous US journalist Tucker Carlson and actor and martial arts master Steven Seagal attended the exhibition tours," she noted.

Many foreign journalists also visited the event, Zvyagina said. "After seeing the exhibition, they reprimanded us that we talk very little about our country. The real picture doesn't match the picture in the Western media. They saw that Russia is a very friendly country. It has a lot of different things, different peoples, a lot of achievements," she added.

The International Russia Expo takes place at Moscow’s VDNKh exhibition center from November 4, 2023, to July 8, 2024. Its goal is to demonstrate major national achievements in various sectors of the economy, with all 89 Russian regions mounting exhibits. TASS is the general information agency of the event.