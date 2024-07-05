Russia’s international reserves down $5.5 bln in June — Central Bank

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russia’s international reserves edged down by $5.541 bln and totaled $593.498 bln as of July 1, 2024, the Central Bank said.

Reserves totaled $582.418 bln as of July 1, 2023.

Currency reserves lost $4.19 bln and totaled $418.972 bln as of the end of June. The monetary gold value plunged by $1.35 bln to $174.527 bln, the regulator informed.

Russia’s international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian Government. They comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold. The target level of the Central Bank for international reserves is $500 bln.