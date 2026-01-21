Weather conditions in early January led to power outages in 12 Russian regions

MOSCOW, January 21. /TASS/. Abnormal snowfalls and extremely low temperatures in early January led to power outages for about 500,000 consumers in 12 regions of Russia, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said at a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and members of the government.

According to him, technical failures recorded at fuel and energy facilities did not have a significant impact on energy supplies to consumers.

The disrupted power supply was restored as quickly as possible.

"During weekends and holidays, snowstorms, abnormal snowfalls, and extremely low temperatures negatively impacted the operation of power facilities in certain regions. This led to widespread power outages for approximately 500,000 consumers living in 12 regions," he said.

As Tsivilyov noted, the territorial grid companies, together with regional authorities, ensured the prompt resolution of the resulting disruptions. The average power restoration time was about five hours, and full restoration took no more than three days.

"Another significant disruption was the loss of power to more than 600,000 people in the Belgorod Region. Thanks to the prompt measures, power supply to the population and socially significant facilities was fully restored within 24 hours," the minister said.

Tsivilyov also noted that there were no incidents of power plant disruptions due to fuel supply interruptions.