Intensity of provocations on Ukrainian border doesn’t decline — Belarusian military

MINSK, July 5. /TASS/. The probability of armed provocations by Ukraine on the border with Belarus holds high, said Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Belarus Major General Vladimir Kupriyanyuk.

"The intensity of provocative and demonstrative actions on the part of Ukrainian formations, including the use of unmanned aircraft, which have repeatedly violated our state border, has not decreased," he said at a news conference in Minsk.

The general said such actions not only pursue reconnaissance purposes, but also are part of attempts to get explosives and other capabilities into Belarus to support potential sabotage activities.