Ukraine withdraws from CIS agreement on transit

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government made the decision to withdraw from the agreement on the procedure of transit via the territory of member-countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), representative of the government in the Ukrainian parliament Taras Melnichuk said on his Telegram channel.

"A draft law was approved on the withdrawal from the agreement on the procedure of transit across territories of countries - members of the Commonwealth of Independent States," he said.

Ukrainian authorities regularly announce the withdrawal from agreements made earlier with Russia, Belarus, and within the CIS framework.