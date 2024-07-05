Lavrov hails Putin-Orban talks in Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has commended the talks between Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Wonderful," Lavrov told the Rossiya-1 television channel, when asked about the atmosphere during the talks.

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said that the talks had been very honest and open as always. When asked whether it was worth travelling to Moscow, he said that "nothing can replace dialogue."

Putin and Orban held talks which lasted over two and a half hours in the Kremlin on Friday. The Hungarian prime minister’s visit was the first visit to Russia made by a Western leader since April 2022, and it was held at the request of Budapest. Szijjarto, who was with the prime minister during his trip to Moscow, believes that the visit and talks with Putin should be a step toward peace in Ukraine.