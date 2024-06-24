Press review: Russia sees US behind Sevastopol attack and Serbian arms flowing to Kiev

The responsibility for the deliberate attack on civilians in Sevastopol lies with Washington as it is US specialists who program the flight paths for all ATACMS missiles, including those used in the attack, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday. According to the latest updates, as many as 151 people were injured in the deadly attack which killed four others, including two children. The Crimean city was attacked with five US-supplied Army Tactical Missiles equipped with cluster munitions, Russia’s top brass specified.

The United Nations told Izvestia that it wished both sides "took certain steps to avoid casualties among civilians." "As always, we are seeking to put an end to this conflict in line with the UN Charter and [United Nations] General Assembly resolutions," the global organization said.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova slammed the UN comment as "an acknowledgement of its [the United Nations’] own uselessness."

Russia will reconsider its approaches as part of the special military operation should Ukraine intensify its attacks on Russian civilian infrastructure, Grigory Karasin, head of the international committee of Russia’s Federation Council, or upper house of parliament, told Izvestia.

This latest attack marks the first time Sevastopol has been hit with the ultra-fast ATACMS ballistic missiles, military expert Vasily Dandykin told Izvestia. "They were fired almost to their maximum range, that is 300 km for the ATACMS. And the distance from Odessa to Sevastopol is around 270-280 km," he explained.

"The Sevastopol attack has not so much military as propaganda goals. As the Kiev regime cannot retake Crimea, it seeks to demoralize our society by attacking regions, but fails," believes political analyst Ivan Mezyukho, who heads the Center for Political Education, a Crimean civic organization.

In an interview with Izvestia, Colonel Alexander Perendzhiyev, associate professor at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, said Western countries, rather than Ukraine, are waging this terrorist war. "This is the highest terrorist threat level as civilians get killed or intimidated, with civilian infrastructure being destroyed by military means," he said. "The United States can say it is against such strikes, but it is US specialists who input the flight coordinates as there is no one to stop them from doing whatever they want," he concluded.

Since the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine in 2022, about 800 mln euro worth of ammunition exported by Serbia to Western countries has been funneled to the Ukrainian Army, the Financial Times (FT) reported on Sunday. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic admitted that Serbian weapons may have been resold to Ukraine in an interview with the British newspaper.

A source close to the Russian military says Russian troops in Ukraine have seized 120mm mortar mines and 122mm and 152mm artillery shells with Serbian factory markings on them.

Professor Yekaterina Entina dismissed the FT report as not being based in reality, saying it was aimed at damaging relations between Russia and Serbia. According to her, reports alleging Serbian arms supplies to Ukraine have been floating around in the press for over a year, while the Serbian authorities have repeatedly refuted these claims. "Belgrade has not changed its policy toward Moscow in the past two years," the expert said. The Serbian people, too, oppose distancing the country from Russia: around 84% of respondents are against anti-Russian sanctions, while about 70% believe that NATO is to blame for the Ukraine crisis, she added, citing opinion polls.

Serbia cannot control black market sales of weapons, so its ammunition could be coming to Ukraine via neighboring Balkan countries, believes Polina Sokolova, research fellow at the Department for European Political Studies of IMEMO RAS. Despite its support for Ukraine’s territorial integrity, Belgrade has supported Moscow politically as much as possible while sticking to plans to integrate with the European Union, the expert said. "The number of pro-Russian ministers and lawmakers, too, reflects the pro-Russian lean in Serbian politics. Most of them are proponents of a multi-faceted policy, and there is no reason to believe that Vucic will change this approach," she concluded.

European weapons producers who failed to deliver on their promise to supply Kiev with 1 million munitions by March 2024 have doubled down on these statements. France and Germany have revealed plans to increase the production of ammunition by manifold by 2026. They may boost their capacities on heavy weapons production, too. Some estimate that, following decades of underfunding, it could take Europe up to 10 years to revive its arms production. Meanwhile, the Russian defense industry has already bolstered its production of weapons and ammunition as it continues to run smoothly.

Defense companies need contracts for longer than three years, and they need large state orders, military expert Vadim Koroshchupov, a junior research fellow at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO RAS), explained to Izvestia. New factories must be built to produce heavy weapons, and European countries fell short in this area at the beginning stages of the Ukraine conflict, he recounted. "One can say that the [European] defense sector is gaining momentum, but with the caveat that they are targeting 2026 and that this involves only France’s Nexter and Germany’s Rheinmetall. Others will hardly keep pace," he said.

It's worth mentioning that only France, Germany, Britain, Italy, Spain and Sweden have advanced defense industries. And the efforts being made by Paris and Berlin in the defense sector reflect their desire for dominance in Europe as well as the two countries’ geopolitical rivalry. The latter has intensified amid the Ukraine conflict, French expert in geopolitics Pierre-Emmanuel Thomann, president of Eurocontintent, a Brussels-based international organization, told Izvestia.

Paris supports Ukraine for opportunistic purposes as it is seeking to make European defense less reliant on the United States and position France as the leading defense producer, he explained. "Paris is aiming to prevent Germany from becoming a key EU military power amid the relative withdrawal of the United States," he added.

Meanwhile, the Russian defense sector has been growing steadily since 2021 and it will continue to hum along as long as the special military operation lasts, Russian President Vladimir Putin told a meeting with defense company leaders on May 25. Koroshchupov explains that Russia's command economy is largely behind the successes of its defense industry as the state has a kind of symbiotic relationship with its defense manufacturers.

United States Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel Kritenbrink visited Vietnam on June 21-22, or immediately after Russian President Vladimir Putin paid a state visit there. The US diplomat reportedly met with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, who reaffirmed that the United States is still a strategic partner for his country. Hanoi elevated its relations with Washington to the highest level of a comprehensive strategic partnership during Joe Biden’s visit in September 2023. Vietnam maintains the same relations with Russia, China, India and South Korea.