MOSCOW, June 23. /TASS/. As many as 124 people were hurt after a missile attack on Sevastopol by Ukrainian troops, aide to the Russian health minister Alexey Kuznetsov said.

"According to latest reports, as a result of the shelling attack on Sevastopol by Ukrainian nationalists, 124 people, including 27 children, received wounds or injuries," he said.

Those wounded are being evacuated to medical establishments in Sevastopol. More than 20 ambulance teams are working on site.

According to Russian children’s rights ombudswoman Maria Lvova-Belova, five children are in critical condition.

According to the Russian defense ministry, the Kiev regime on Sunday stages a terrorist attack on civilian infrastructure in Sevastopol with the use of ATACMS tactical missiles carrying cluster munitions. Four missiles were shot down by Russian air defense systems. One more missile exploded over the city. According to the city’s governor Mikhail Razvozhayev, three people were killed.

The Russian Investigative Committee opened a criminal case on charges of terrorism.