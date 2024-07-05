Kiev gives no thought to ceasefire as pretext for martial law will disappear, says Putin

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Ukraine rejects the idea of a ceasefire as otherwise there will be no excuse for martial law, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after his talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

"As we see the state of affairs, including in view of what we have heard today from Mr. Prime Minister, Kiev is still not willing to give up the idea of war until victory. In my opinion, the very idea of cessation of hostilities is also rejected by the Kiev regime, as in this case the pretext for extending martial law vanishes," the Russian leader said.

"Once they have to end martial law, they will have to hold elections, as the presidential election did not take place on schedule. The chances of winning them for the Ukrainian rulers who have lost ratings and legitimacy are close to zero," Putin continued.