Nine airplanes routed to alternate airfields amid poor weather in Moscow Region

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Nine airplanes en route to the Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport went to alternate airfields, an official spokesman of the Russian Federal Air Transport Agency told TASS.

"Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, Vnukovo and Zhukovsky Airports are operating normally as of 08:20 p.m. Moscow time [05:20 p.m. GMT]. Nine aircraft making flights to the Sheremetyevo went earlier to alternate airfields due to poor weather: Strigino (five aircraft), Vnukovo (two aircraft), Domodedovo (one aircraft), and Pulkovo (one aircraft)," the spokesman said.

Specialists of the Air Transport Agency and the State Air Traffic Control Corporation intensified monitoring of air transport operations in Moscow and the Moscow Region amid the bad weather, he added.