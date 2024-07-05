Russia strikes Ukrainian military-industrial, energy sites over week — top brass

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russian forces delivered 23 strikes by precision weapons and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) at Ukrainian military-industrial and energy sites and attack UAV assembly workshops over the past week in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"On June 29 - July 5, the Russian Armed Forces delivered 23 combined strikes by precision weapons and attack unmanned aerial vehicles, hitting enemy aerodromes, energy sites of Ukrainian military-industrial enterprises, depots of fuel for military hardware, attack UAV and naval drone assembly workshops and places of storing and preparing missile armament for combat use," the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine’s army loses 13,525 troops in all frontline areas over week

The Ukrainian army lost roughly 13,525 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past week, according to the ministry’s latest data.

Over the week of June 29 - July 5, the Ukrainian army suffered roughly 1,595 casualties from Russia’s Battlegroup North, 3,580 casualties from the Battlegroup West, 3,845 casualties from the Battlegroup South, 2,970 casualties from the Battlegroup Center, 900 casualties from the Battlegroup East and 635 casualties from the Battlegroup Dnepr, the latest estimates show.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 1,595 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 1,595 casualties on the Ukrainian army and destroyed four enemy tanks and 31 field artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, Battlegroup North units improved their forward edge positions and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of three Ukrainian army brigades, a marine infantry brigade and two enemy territorial defense brigades. In addition, they repelled five counterattacks by assault groups of the Ukrainian army," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to 1,595 personnel, four tanks, three armored combat vehicles, 30 motor vehicles, three electronic warfare stations and 31 field artillery guns, among them 12 US-made heavy howitzers of various modifications, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West liberates community in Kharkov area over week

Russia’s Battlegroup West improved its tactical position, liberated the community of Stepovaya Novosyolovka in the Kharkov Region and inflicted roughly 3,580 casualties on the Ukrainian army over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units liberated the settlement of Stepovaya Novosyolovka in the Kharkov Region as a result of successful operations, improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on formations of the Ukrainian army’s three mechanized brigades, one assault brigade and one airmobile brigade and also two territorial defense brigades. They repelled 11 counterattacks by enemy assault groups," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to 3,580 personnel, a tank, seven armored combat vehicles, 29 motor vehicles, four Grad multiple rocket launchers and 27 field artillery guns, including 10 Western-made weapons, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed 20 field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russian forces liberate four communities in DPR over week

Russian forces liberated four communities in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Southern Battlegroup units liberated the settlement of Spornoye and the Novy neighborhood in the town of Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic in active operations … Battlegroup Center units liberated the settlements of Shumy, Novoaleksandrovka and Novopokrovskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic as a result of successful operations," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 3,845 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 3,845 casualties on the Ukrainian army and destroyed four enemy tanks in its area of responsibility over the past week, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup South units "inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of two mechanized and two air assault brigades of the Ukrainian army. They repulsed 18 counterattacks by enemy assault groups," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past week amounted to 3,845 personnel, four tanks, 19 armored combat vehicles, among them three US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 65 motor vehicles and 53 field artillery guns, it specified.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed eight electronic warfare stations and 35 field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 2,970 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 2,970 casualties on the Ukrainian army and destroyed five enemy tanks in its area of responsibility over the past week, the ministry reported.

Battlegroup Center units "inflicted casualties on three mechanized, two infantry and two territorial defense brigades of the Ukrainian army. Over the week, they repelled 38 enemy counterattacks. The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area amounted to 2,970 personnel, five tanks, 12 armored combat vehicles, including two US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 30 motor vehicles and 32 field artillery guns," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 900 casualties on Ukrainian army over week

Russia’s Battlegroup East improved its tactical position and inflicted roughly 900 casualties on the Ukrainian army in its area of responsibility over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units improved their tactical position and inflicted casualties on manpower and equipment of two Ukrainian army brigades, two territorial defense brigades and a National Guard brigade. During the week, they repelled 11 Ukrainian army counterattacks. The enemy lost as many as 900 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, 43 motor vehicles and 22 field artillery guns, including 14 NATO-supplied weapons," the ministry said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr wipes out three Ukrainian ammo depots over week

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed three Ukrainian ammunition depots and inflicted casualties on five enemy brigades over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted casualties on formations of a mountain assault brigade and four territorial defense brigades of the Ukrainian army. The enemy’s losses amounted to 635 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, 36 motor vehicles and 24 field artillery guns, including 13 US-made M777 howitzers," the ministry said.

In addition, Russian troops destroyed seven electronic warfare stations and three field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it specified.

Russian forces destroy eight Ukrainian fighter jets, combat helicopter over week

Russian forces destroyed eight Ukrainian MiG-29 and Su-27 fighter jets and a Mi-24 combat helicopter over the week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down two MiG-29 aircraft and one Su-27 plane of the Ukrainian Air Force… In addition, five Su-27 planes and a Mi-24 helicopter were destroyed and two Su-27 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force were damaged at their airfields," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 451 Ukrainian UAVs over week

Russian air defense forces shot down 451 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and intercepted five ATACMS operational/tactical missiles, 14 Storm Shadow cruise missiles and seven Hammer smart bombs over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, air defense capabilities shot down … five US-made ATACMS operational/tactical missiles, five Neptune-MD long-range missiles, 14 UK-made Storm Shadow cruise missiles, seven French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, a US-made HARM anti-radar missile, 42 US-made HIMARS and Czech-made Vampire rockets and 451 unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Russia’s Black Sea Fleet destroys three Ukrainian naval drones over week

The Black Sea Fleet destroyed three Ukrainian naval drones over the past week, the ministry reported.

"Over the week, the Black Sea Fleet’s forces destroyed three uncrewed boats of the Ukrainian Navy," the ministry said.

Over 30 Ukrainian soldiers surrender to Russian troops in past week

More than thirty Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian troops over the past week, the ministry reported.

"During the week, thirty-two Ukrainian servicemen surrendered at the line of engagement," the ministry said.

In all, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 626 Ukrainian warplanes, 277 helicopters, 27,228 unmanned aerial vehicles, 537 surface-to-air missile systems, 16,506 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,364 multiple rocket launchers, 11,386 field artillery guns and mortars and 23,345 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.