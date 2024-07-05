Visit to Moscow fuels confidence in Paks NPP project - Hungary’s Foreign Minister

BUDAPEST, July 5. /TASS/. The visit of the Hungarian delegation led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban to Moscow instill confidence that new power generating units of the Paks nuclear power plant (NPP) will be commissioned as planned in early 2030s, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in the video address on his page in Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which has been designated as extremist).

"Based on today’s discussions, I can say everything is ready for the two new units of the Paks NPP to be commissioned at the start of the next decade at the latest and make their contribution to provision of security of Hungary’s power supply," the foreign minister said.

Energy cooperation between Hungary and Russia benefits both countries, Szijjarto noted. "The soonest possible construction of two new units of the nuclear power plant in Paks has the key value for power supply security, since they will further strengthen energy security of Hungary and will significantly reduce its dependence on any dramatic changes in the international energy market," he added.