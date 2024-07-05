Russia could resume relations with Tokyo if Japan rejects hostile policies — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russia could resume dialogue with Japan only if Tokyo rejects its hostile policy toward Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said at a meeting with a delegation from Japan's Sasakawa Peace Foundation.

"The short-sighted choice made by the [Japanese Prime Minister Fumio] Kishida administration in favor of G7 solidarity and confrontational policy in the context of the situation around Ukraine led to an unprecedented degradation of Russian-Japanese ties," he said. "It was emphasized that the way to the resumption of bilateral political dialogue and practical cooperation can only be opened by Japan's revision of its hostile course toward Russia, which should be supported by concrete steps."

The Foreign Ministry said that during the talks Russia set forth "principled approaches to the issues of ensuring security in the Asia-Pacific region." The Russian ministry also said that Tokyo's policy of the country's remilitarization only "contributes to the escalation of regional tensions."