Silk Way rally takes start in Russia’s Siberian city of Tomsk

TOMSK, July 5. /TASS/. The 2024 Silk Way Rally started on late Friday afternoon in downtown of the Russian Siberian city of Tomsk.

Off-road vehicles participating in the rally event passed the ceremonial start arch on the Lenin Square in the center of Tomsk in front of thousands of spectators.

"Since 2009, the Silk Way Rally has firmly established its position as one of the largest and most interesting sporting events, consistently delivering vivid impressions to all spectators and fans," Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev said at the opening ceremony of the rally. "We are proud that the marathon rally is alive and attracts so many guests in the regions of our country."

The Russian sports minister added that this year up to 200 athletes and specialists from 13 countries would have to cover "a very complicated route."

Governor of the Tomsk Region Vladimir Mazur stated at the starting ceremony of the race rally by saying that: "Today, we honor the courageous and tenacious individuals who have participated in the Dakar Rally on multiple occasions, showcasing the resilience and determination of the Russian spirit. I believe it will be so now."

Vladimir Chagin, the head of the International Project Silk Way Rally, announced earlier in the month that the route of the 2024 Silk Way rally would stretch along various biomes with participants racing through forests, mountains, steppes and deserts.

The marathon motor racing event started in the Russian Siberian city of Tomsk on July 5 and is set to finish in Mongolia’s Ulan-Bator on July 15. The overall distance of the 2024 Silk Way Rally is 5,243 kilometers (some 3,258 miles).