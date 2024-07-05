Pentagon says iteration of US-Georgia military exercise postponed indefinitely

WASHINGTON, July 5. /TASS/. The joint military drills of the United States and Georgia, scheduled for the summer of 2024, have been postponed indefinitely due a review of bilateral strategic cooperation, the US Department of Defense said.

"The United States has initiated a comprehensive review of the United States - Georgia bilateral relationship. As part of that review, the United States will indefinitely postpone this iteration of exercise Noble Partner in Georgia, originally scheduled for July 25 - August 6, 2024," the Pentagon said in a statement.

It said that the decision was due to the Georgian government’s statements about the attempts of the United States and the West "to open a second front" against Russia to alleviate pressure on Ukraine. The American side claims that such statements are false.

"As such, the United States Government has determined that this is an inappropriate time to hold a large-scale military exercise in Georgia," the Pentagon said.

The Georgian authorities have made numerous statements about determined external attempts to drag the country into a "second front" of confrontation with Russia. Moreover, the leaders of the ruling party ‘Georgian Dream - Democratic Georgia’ emphasize that any involvement in the conflict will end disastrously for Georgia, while the government’s mission is to preserve peace in the country.