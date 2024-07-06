At least 27 people killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza Strip — Al Jazeera

DUBAI, July 6. /TASS/. At least 27 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli strikes on the Gaza Strip since Friday night, Al Jazeera reported.

According to the news outlet, 27 people were killed in Gaza, including two Palestinian journalists. It added that the number of fatalities in the Israeli raid on Jenin in the West Bank has risen to seven, with the Israeli army invasions currently underway.

In turn, WAFA reported that Israeli troops killed at least 11 Palestinians during raids on central and northern Gaza. Israeli troops bombed a residential building and a warehouse of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) while delivering strikes on adjacent refugee camps in central Gaza, killing nine people.

Al Jazeera noted that over 38,000 people, mostly women and children, have been killed and over 87,400 Palestinians have been wounded since the onset of Israel's aggression against Palestine last October.