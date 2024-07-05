DPR sends over 80,000 tons of grain to Turkey in six months

DONETSK, July 5. /TASS/. The Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) sent 15 ships with wheat from the seaport of Mariupol in the first half of the year, the press service of Russia’s Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Supervision (Rosselkhoznadzor) reported.

"In the first half of 2024, 15 motor ships with wheat grain with documents certifying the phytosanitary condition of regulated products, were sent from the seaport in the city of Mariupol under the supervision of specialists of the Rosselkhoznadzor office for the DPR. 11 phytosanitary certificates were issued for wheat grain with the total weight of more than 81,000 tons exported by sea to Turkey," the statement said.

It was also noted that experts have determined that the grain meets phytosanitary requirements.