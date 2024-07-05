Putin meets with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in Kremlin

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin holds a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban in the Kremlin. Last time, the two politicians met in October, 2023, at the Belt and Road forum in China.

For the next six months, Hungary will chair the European Council. On June 2, Orban visited Kiev as the leader of the European Council presidency nation, where he met with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky.

Orban offered Zelensky conditions for a ceasefire in Ukraine, but Zelensky rejected them, according to his office.